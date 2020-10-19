Washington Capitals expected to bring back Screaming Eagle as alternate jersey

Capitals fans have been clamoring for the team’s retro Screaming Eagle jersey to come back and soon they may get their wish.

According to designer Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts), the Capitals will bring back the logo potentially as part of Adidas’s Reverse Retro concept as first reported by Icethetics in March.

With the #Pens and #Flyers leaks, I think it's time to show my mockup of a source's description of the #ALLCAPS Reverse Retro jerseys. What do you think? https://t.co/DRvZJsOduD pic.twitter.com/p9qsOh3rRx — Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) October 19, 2020

The jersey features the Screaming Eagle crest on red and has the same original font and stripes. Lucas explained that he created this jersey after someone aware of the upcoming design described to him what it’d look like.

This matches what RMNB has been told throughout the year. In January 2020, a source close to the Capitals told us that the team had plans to bring back the Screaming Eagle jersey. When I showed the same source Lucas’s jersey design today, they responded, “that’s exactly what was described to me.”

The source went on to explain that Adidas wanted each team to have alternate jerseys that would change every year beginning on January 1. The Capitals were prepared to wear an updated version of their 2015 Winter Classic jersey as their alternate in 2020 and then switch to the red Screaming Eagle jersey in January 2021.

Lucas believes the blue alternate looked similar to this.

It’s unknown why that plan never materialized or if the Capitals will debut these blue alternates in the future.

Earlier on Monday, Icethetics published images believed to be the Penguins and Flyers’ Reverse Retro jerseys.

BREAKING: The @Penguins and @NHLFlyers upcoming Reverse Retro jerseys have been leaked by an eBay seller. Lots of photos and details on the blog right now! #Pens #Flyers BLOG: https://t.co/8pGHJDiFM2 — icethetics (@icethetics) October 19, 2020

The Penguins’ jersey is a remix of the team’s black road sweater from 1992-1997 which displays the city’s name diagonally across the front. The Flyers’ alternate is inspired by a jersey the team wore in the ’80s with the white and black colors flipped.

Icethetics adds:

My understanding of these Reverse Retro jerseys is that each team will have one and they will be worn only once or twice per season—and likely between certain rivals. In other words, these Flyers and Penguins jerseys were designed to contrast so they could be worn opposing each other in the same game.

It’s unclear how the delayed 2020-21 season will affect the NHL’s plans with these jerseys moving forward. Over the last few months, several teams have announced new sweaters for next year including the Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, and Vegas Golden Knights. Nathan MacKinnon also showed off new Quebec Nordiques-colored gloves on his Instagram, but the Colorado Avalanche have not made any announcements about their plans for their 25th anniversary yet.

Headline photo: @ldconcepts