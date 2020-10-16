Nathan MacKinnon shows off new Quebec Nordiques colored gloves

The NHL reported in May that the Colorado Avalanche were considering wearing Quebec Nordiques jerseys during the 2020-21 season to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary.

Now Nathan MacKinnon might have let the cat out of the bag.

On MacKinnon’s Instagram Story Thursday, the 2020 Lady Byng winner showed off new powder blue gloves.

“New colors crazy,” Mackinnon wrote on the photo.

The Nordiques tribute would make sense considering the leaguewide movement towards retro sweaters lately. Several teams next season will wear throwbacks including the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators.

The Colorado Avalanche franchise spent its first 23 years in Quebec before being relocated to Denver in 1995. Several members of the Avalanche have ties to the Nordiques, including Hockey Hall of Famer and the team’s general manager, Joe Sakic, who played his first seven NHL seasons in Quebec.

“Up to now, we have not had a uniform that has incorporated the Nordiques, but it is clear other clubs like Carolina have recently leaned into their past,” Declan Bolger, part of the Avalanche’s ownership team, said to The Athletic. ” … You look in the media guide and how the Nordiques records are included with the Avalanche’s records, we certainly do acknowledge the Nordiques. We have been back there twice for exhibition games. It’s something we have leaned into instead of away from.

“You go into the team store, we continue to sell items with the Nordiques mark.”

The Avalanche haven’t officially announced anything yet, but judging by MacKinnon’s new mitts, there might be one soon. We’ll see.

Nate MacK’s IG story confirming the return of the Nordiques uni’s?? pic.twitter.com/QWQYS7lnaK — KP8 (@KP8Design) October 15, 2020

Headline photo courtesy of @mackinnon29