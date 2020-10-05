Calgary Flames reveal they’re going ‘full retro’ for their home and away jerseys next season

The Calgary Flames were the latest NHL team to announce a new jersey design on Monday.

The Flames are dumping their black and red modernized jerseys and instead going “full retro” for their new home and away jerseys, according to a press release.

The Flames will wear the same jerseys that they wore during their inaugural season 40 years ago.

Video

“Since re-introducing the retro look in alternate jerseys back in 2009, we’ve heard the feedback from a large portion of our fan base,” Flames Director of Marketing Ryan Popowich said in a statement. “They love the original look and really wanted us to return to it. It took a while to get all the pieces in place to make it happen. Adding the retro-inspired Heritage Classic white jersey last season was the final piece of the puzzle and the time has finally arrived where we can deliver to the fans what they’ve always wanted – for us to go full retro.”

Here’s a closer look at the new sweaters.

“My teammates and I love them,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “The first thing that comes to mind is that these were the jerseys worn when they won the Cup back in 1989. There is a certain amount of pride for the current players knowing that we carry on a legacy and tradition. They look great and feel even better on. I think they are the coolest jerseys in the league.”

According to Calgary, “the change is for next season and beyond.” The Flames will keep its current red home jersey, which features the black-crested flaming C, only as an alternate jersey moving forward.

Fans of the new designs can buy them through the team’s online store.

Headline photo courtesy of the Calgary Flames