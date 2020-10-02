Vegas Golden Knights debut new gold alternates, the first all-metallic gold jersey in NHL history

The Vegas Golden Knights debuted a new bold alternate jersey on Friday. The Golden Knights will wear gold jerseys with grey, white, and red stripes during a handful of games next season.

According to the team, the third jersey is the first all-metallic gold sweater in the history of the NHL.

Here’s a closer look at the details.

The gold will be made with a “metallic ultraknit material” to make it pop and give it texture.

@adidashockey has applied a metallic ultraknit material for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/YrFC6t98jW — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The jersey will feature the team’s secondary logo which includes swords.

The shoulders of the gold jersey feature the Golden Knights secondary logo#VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/qoshsdrEwD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The sleeves have an embossed ornament on the white stripe.

The sleeves of the jersey feature an embossed white filigree pattern pic.twitter.com/hSqyJbvr4D — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The back collar includes the slogan ALWAYS ADVANCE. NEVER RETREAT.

When worn, the jersey will be paired with white gloves that has gold trim.

And grey lids.

Players will wear the grey helmet associated with home uniforms while wearing the gold jersey pic.twitter.com/zyH8cup7qc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

Here’s the promotional video the Golden Knights released to announce the new seaters.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the jerseys yourself, they can be purchased via the Vegas Team Store.

More from the Golden Knights:

VEGAS (October 2, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas unveiled today, October 2, an all-new gold jersey. The gold jersey, which will serve as the team’s official third jersey, will be added to the current rotation with the jersey worn primarily while the team plays its home games at T-Mobile Arena, and the jersey worn in games when the team is on the road. “The character and qualities of our team’s official third jersey are symbolic of our entire organization, as well as the great city of Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth. “The ideation behind the jersey, which was created and came to life with the help of adidas and support from the NHL, is bold and bright just like the community that we are all proud to call home. It is truly reflective of the sports and entertainment capital of the world and reinforces the Vegas Golden Knights’ push for innovation. The third jersey advances our brand and is the perfect way to represent the pride we all share in being #VegasBorn.” The third jersey is the first all-metallic gold jersey in the history of the National Hockey League, and the first-of-its kind metallic knit iteration of the adidas ADIZERO authentic jersey. “adidas is proud to have partnered with the Golden Knights to develop this new and enhanced dimension of their brand. Our ongoing goal is to be an indispensable partner to the League and its member clubs, and this collaboration illustrates and reinforces the creativity, innovation and energy we seek to bring to the sport and to the NHL,” said Nic Corbett, the Director of NHL at adidas. Third jerseys are available for purchase today at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. Fans living outside of the Las Vegas market can shop for the third jersey online at vegasteamstore.com.

