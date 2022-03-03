Washington Capitals will play Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 Stadium Series game

The Washington Capitals will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium Series game.

The game will be played on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and held at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The game will mark the Hurricane’s first outdoor game and the Capitals’ fourth in team history. Washington is an undefeated 3-0-0 in those special events. The Capitals previously beat the Penguins 3-1 in the 2011 Winter Classic, the Blackhawks 3-2 in the 2015 Winter Classic, and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the 2018 Stadium Series Game.

The Capitals say ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes as the Capitals have hit a low point in their season. The team is currently clinging to the second wildcard spot in the East, and Alex Ovechkin is being criticized for his relationship with Vladimir Putin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hurricanes have long tried to start a rivalry with the Capitals on social media. It’s unclear if this game will make that happen.

Here’s the Capitals’ full press release:

