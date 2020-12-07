Sports Business Journal’s Mark Burns is reporting that the Washington Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey during the first week of sales. They also had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey on its release day, per our own reporting.
The stats were based on sales made online in the NHL’s online shop run by Fanatics. Here’s the inventory that’s left.
Top-selling adidas Reverse Retro jerseys at https://t.co/52Xm7bfsJR and https://t.co/RVgFywETXK from Dec. 1-6:
5-@ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/RNWzzN22eF
— Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 7, 2020
The New York Rangers (Statue of Liberty crest), Anaheim Ducks (Mighty Ducks), Colorado Avalanche (Quebec Nordiques tribute), and Arizona Coyotes rounded out the top five. See all the Reverse Retro designs here.
Getting an authentic Reverse Retro Capitals jersey has been as difficult as landing a PS5. Alex Ovechkin Reverse Retro jerseys sold out online in minutes on the first day of sales. Less than an hour later all sizes of the team’s blank Reverse Retro jerseys were gone too.
The Capitals wore the Screaming Eagle for over a decade from 1995 to 2007. Alex Ovechkin rocked the sweater during his rookie year and recently called it the favorite one he’s worn in the NHL.
