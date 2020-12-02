Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys sold out online in record time on Tuesday. Here are the best places to buy moving forward.

At 9:04 AM Tuesday, the Washington Capitals’ highly sought out Reverse Retro jerseys hit the web on shop.nhl.com and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment online store. Pictures of the jersey’s design, featuring the Screaming Eagle on the crest, were released by the team 15 days prior. For years, the Screaming Eagle logo, which was first introduced in 1995 and retired in 2007, had grown in popularity among fans as it reminded many of Alex Ovechkin’s rookie season and the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1998.

Minutes into the online sale, Alex Ovechkin’s authentic Reverse Retro jersey, which was being sold for $224.99 each, sold out to the shock of many. Some readers reported buying the jersey only to have the sale reversed minutes later.

The rest of the stock fell like dominoes. Ovi’s replica jersey sold out. And at some point near the top of the hour, the team’s blank authentic Reverse Retro jersey was bought up by Capitals fans.

So what happened?

“Supplies of the jerseys were very limited and sold out quickly,” RMNB’s contact at Fanatics said. “The Washington Capitals’ Screaming Eagle design, in particular, sold very well. The Capitals sold through their inventory much quicker than any other team.”

While many assumed the NHL Shop would restock its jersey supply at some point later, RMNB is told there’s “little chance of any additional inventory created for the Adidas jerseys.”

For fans who still want a Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey, there are, however, still several ways to acquire them. Currently, the best place to buy is the team store at Capital One Arena. The team store at Cap One and the Capitals team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex both have exclusive rights to sell the jerseys until December 6.

We still have jerseys left! Get to @CapitalOneArena before they’re gone! @Capitals pic.twitter.com/XgZ1Ee1u5D — Team Shop at Capital One Arena (@TeamShopAtCOA) December 1, 2020

According to @jldc333, who visited the Capital One Arena team store early on Tuesday, there were authentic Reverse Retro jerseys of Alex Ovechkin available and replica player jerseys including Ovi, TJ Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and Jakub Vrana.

I went to the Cap One store around 11:30am. Only 2-3 other people inside. They had Adidas with Ovi and Fanatics with Ovi, Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson, Vrana. The guy stocking shelves told me that the Adidas with other players was delayed. They will also be getting t shirts. pic.twitter.com/2UjWCKeGXj — jldc333 (@jldc333) December 2, 2020

This was confirmed by friend-of-the-blog Justin Yost, who reported the Capital One Arena team store “had pretty much every size in Ovi authentic.”

I went at 3PMish. They had pretty much every size in Ovi authentic. Various sizes in Wilson, Backstrom, Vrana, and Ovi in fanatics. S, L, and XL in women’s Ovi fanatics. Plus tons of merch with the new scheme and screaming eagle like hats, hoodies, etc. — Justin Yost (@JustiiinYost) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Capitals’ team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA had a lot of jerseys as well. Per Emily Altman, who visited the store with her family around 6 PM on Tuesday, the store had replica jerseys of Alex Ovechkin (left) and blank Reverse Retro authentic jerseys (right).

They also had replica jerseys of TJ Oshie, Tom Wilson, and Jakub Vrana.

Emily’s brother Will took more photos from inside the store. Below, is all the boxes staff went through on the first day of sales.

Here are photos of the Capitals’ Reverse Retro hats and knit hats (which are available online).

Capitals fans lined up all day to go inside.

Team Store staff in the afternoon provided a form so fans could potentially complete orders and get their hands on gear another way.

Reverse Retro items are live in the Team Store! Fill out this form below and we will contact you to complete your order! https://t.co/WO9jQBshBa pic.twitter.com/DAsp1eGwra — MedStar Capitals Iceplex (@MedStarIceplex) December 1, 2020

Finally, on Sunday, December 6, the embargo will lift and other retailers will be able to sell its Capitals’ Reverse Retro stock too. One of the stores, Dick’s Sporting Goods, will have blank Capitals’ authentic jerseys and authentic jerseys of Alex Ovechkin available for sale online in all sizes. This might be the best way for Capitals fans from out of town to land a Reverse Retro sweater. It’s fair to assume local Dicks Sporting Goods stores will likely carry some jerseys too.

So while Tuesday was stressful and disappointing for some, there are still several different ways to land a jersey yourself. Good luck!

