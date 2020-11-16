Washington Capitals release design of new Reverse Retro jersey featuring the Screaming Eagle on red

The Washington Capitals officially unveiled their new Reverse Retro jersey on Monday. The team is bringing back the Screaming Eagle on red, as we first reported in October.

In a 15-second video, a model sashays around a Reverse Retro set, showing off the details of the new jersey.

Video

Your Colors. Your Retros. 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙭𝙚𝙙. The Capitals adidas #ReverseRetro jersey available 12/1 pic.twitter.com/Qa0MXueBkP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 16, 2020

The Capitals RR jersey is inspired by the team’s teal away jersey from 1997 but flipped to red to continue the Rock The Red era in DC. It features white and navy striping at the waist, featuring the team’s name in its old typeface, and a navy and white collar. The team’s Capitol Dome logo, which it first introduced in 1997, is on the shoulder.

Here are detailed shots from the team.

According to the team, the Capitals will wear these new sweaters during “select games” of the 2020-21 season.

The jerseys will be available for purchase on December 1.

More from the Capitals: