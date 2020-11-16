Washington Capitals release design of new Reverse Retro jersey featuring the Screaming Eagle on red

The Washington Capitals officially unveiled their new Reverse Retro jersey on Monday. The team is bringing back the Screaming Eagle on red, as we first reported in October.
In a 15-second video, a model sashays around a Reverse Retro set, showing off the details of the new jersey.
The Capitals RR jersey is inspired by the team’s teal away jersey from 1997 but flipped to red to continue the Rock The Red era in DC. It features white and navy striping at the waist, featuring the team’s name in its old typeface, and a navy and white collar. The team’s Capitol Dome logo, which it first introduced in 1997, is on the shoulder.
Here are detailed shots from the team.
According to the team, the Capitals will wear these new sweaters during “select games” of the 2020-21 season.
The jerseys will be available for purchase on December 1.
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the new Capitals Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic adidas jersey that the team will wear for select games during the 20-21 season.
Reimagined in the patriotic colors of the flag, the iconic Reverse Retro jersey features the screaming eagle design and will remind fans of the 1997-98 Capitals team that was comprised of players including Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig and Calle Johansson. Originally part of a Capitals re-brand that included switching to a lighter shade of blue, the patriotic sweater will be made in the current Capitals red, white and blue. The team originally introduced new logos and uniforms with a blue, black and bronze color scheme in 1995, and retired the look in 2007.
adidas worked closely with the NHL and each of the league’s 31 teams to design a Reverse Retro jersey representing unique and historical moments in each club’s history, while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation. The adidas Reverse Retro program creates a new formula to showcase the passion of the fans. The overarching design theme during adidas’ two-year-long process was to mine each team’s jersey archive and team colors, remixing them to create something new and never seen before. With that in mind, adidas created uniquely distinct and desirable jerseys that incorporated inverted team colors.
“We are excited to unveil the Capitals Reverse Retro jersey that showcases a significant era of our team history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “Working closely with adidas and the NHL, our goal was to pay tribute to our 97-98 team, refreshing the jersey design and, most importantly, following through on the feedback from our fanbase by reinstating the iconic Screaming Eagle. We are extremely proud of the Capitals Reverse Retro jersey and look forward to seeing its debut on-ice during the 2020-21 season.”
The Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey will be available exclusively at the Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex team stores starting December 1 as well as online at shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com and NHLshop.com. Further specifics on what inventory will be available and other details will be announced soon. To be the first to receive this additional merchandise sales information, sign up at WashCaps.com/RetroRelease.
During the 2020-21 season, the Capitals will celebrate the retro jersey through programming, digital content and honoring the past with a new school feel.
