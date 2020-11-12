Washington Capitals rock new three-starred helmets and pants during optional skate

Capitals stars Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, and TJ Oshie returned to MedStar Capitals Iceplex for optional workouts on Thursday, but they weren’t the only new three stars in the building.
Carl Hagelin was spotted skating in new hockey equipment that appears to be new for the 2020-21 season.
The intrigue!
Hagelin rocked a white helmet and navy blue pants that both featured three stars. It’s unclear if this is equipment is for the Capitals’ home, away, or Reverse Retro jerseys or possibly a different sweater, such as the team’s Winter Classic-inspired alternate that was originally planned to be worn in 2020.
The three stars have a dual meaning. “The three stars on our current Capitals jersey represent the three jurisdictions: Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC,” Capitals’ assistant general manager Don Fishman said to NBC Sports Washington.
The DC flag also has three stars.
Headline photo via the @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On