The Washington Capitals released an America Online-inspired video to promote their new Reverse Retro jerseys

The Washington Capitals officially brought back the Screaming Eagle on Monday. The iconic logo will be front and center on the team’s Reverse Retro jersey that will be worn during select games next season.

The Capitals also released a video on their YouTube page which really captures the nostalgia of the sweater.

Inspired by America Online, the video frantically intertwines Capitals highlights since 1997 while a user logging into a dial-up modem to surf the web. There is footage of Peter Bondra and Alex Ovechkin scoring goals while a user loads up the old Capitals website (Keyword: WASHINGTON CAPITALS). Later, tweets showing excitement for the Screaming Eagle are emblazoned on screen including Alex Ovechkin’s comment “the best one my first year.”

Ted Leonsis, the team’s owner, famously made his fortune through AOL. According to Wikipedia, AOL saw its membership explode from around 800,000 members to over 8 million. During that time, the company saw its annual revenue increase from $100 million to $1.5 billion.

Per the Capitals media guide:

During his almost 14-year career at AOL, Mr. Leonsis served as president of America Online Services Company, president of AOL Studios, president of AOL Web Properties, vice chairman and president of AOL Core Services, vice chairman and president of AOL Audience Business and vice chairman emeritus. The company recorded its greatest levels of innovation and growth under his leadership, and in May 2010 AOL named a central office tower The Leonsis Creative Center in his honor. Mr. Leonsis retired from active management of AOL in 2006.

Bondra, the second greatest goal-scorer in Capitals history, commented on the new sweaters on Twitter saying, “These are 🔥. My new favorite red.”

Screenshots courtesy of the Capitals YouTube