Washington Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys are now available

The NHL made the Washington Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey available for purchase at 9 AM on Tuesday. The red alternate sweater is inspired by the 1997 team and features the Screaming Eagle on the crest and the team’s old Capitol Dome logo on the shoulder. Buy yours now before quantities become limited.

Every NHL team’s Reverse Retro jersey can be bought online in the NHL Shop now.

The Capitals’ Reverse Retro line includes Adidas Authentic Pro Jerseys, pullover hoodies, and a hat. There is also be a Fanatics branded Special Edition Breakaway Jersey (think: a replicate jersey), pom knit headwear, and a hat. Search the Caps’ new offerings here.

Make sure to keep in mind that the NHL Shop also extended its Cyber Monday sale through Tuesday. Just use the coupon code EMPTYNET to get up to 65% off sitewide.

Per Fanatics, the Reverse Retro jerseys will be available exclusively on the NHL’s shop, adidas.com, and brick and mortar team stores through December 5.

Let us know what sweater or gear you copped in the comments below.

Get the Capitals Reverse Retro jersey

11 AM update: The NHL’s online stock of Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys appeared to largely sell out within the first hour of its availability this morning. There are still shirseys, hats, and hoodies still available. We are reaching out to find out more information about potential restocks.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links to shop.nhl.com in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.