Here’s the other new Capitals merch available as part of the Reverse Retro drop

The NHL’s online store sold out of Capitals’ authentic and replica Reverse Retro jerseys approximately within an hour this morning (more on this later). Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin’s authentic Screaming Eagle sweater made it only a mere minutes.

While that led to some disappointment amongst Caps fans this morning, there was one surprise that was not fully anticipated. The NHL also released dozens of new Reverse Retro-inspired products in collaboration with Adidas and Fanatics.

Both the Capitals’ Screaming Eagle and the team’s old Capitol Dome logo landed front on center on several new pieces of merch.

Let’s take a closer look!

Helpful hint: The images are linked to to the remaining Reverse Retro inventory.

Shirseys

If you didn’t land an Ovi jersey, there are still Ovi shirseys available online still in both men’s and women’s cuts. Large and 3XL is sold out in men’s sizes while all sizes are still available for women.

Pssst – For those of you who have young children, there are some S/M Ovi kids jerseys left.

Hats

Fanatics made hats with both the Screaming Eagle and Capitol Dome logo.

Beanies

The Capitol Dome logo landed on this beautiful beanie. The design is red with white and navy stripes and a red pom. There’s also a more gaudy knit hat that includes oversized text.

Hoodies

Shirts

There is still a wide variety of short and long-sleeved shirts available that come in red, navy, and grey featuring both logos. It’s worth taking a look to see if there’s a design you like.

Search the remaining inventory

While the jerseys went fast, don’t let the opportunity pass you by to grab some of the other great merch that was released today online.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links to shop.nhl.com in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.