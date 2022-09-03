Design of Darcy Kuemper’s first mask with the Washington Capitals revealed

New starting Capitals goaltender and 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Darcy Kuemper, signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract with the Caps this offseason, leaving the Colorado Avalanche — the team he won that championship with.

Kuemper hasn’t been on the ice yet in Caps colors but he now has the equipment to play the part. Saturday, Kuemper’s longtime mask designer, David Gunnarsson, released the design of his first mask.

“I am very excited to unleash the new Caps mask for the Stanley Cup Champ and my buddy Darcy Kuemper,” Gunnarsson wrote. “Darcy and I have been working together for more than a decade. This is a strict and clean design, created and painted with a maximum of 3-D effects, mixed with subtle vintage effects. I just love to go crazy with the detail works. Thanks Darcy!”

The mask features the red, white, and blue color scheme that the team currently sports home and away. The Screaming Eagle from the team’s uniforms in the mid-90s as well as their first Reverse Retro jersey and potentially their second is also present in a big way. Kuemper’s number 35 is joined on the chin of the mask by the Capitals wordmark logo that runs all the way up both sides of the jaw.

Capitals Training Camp begins on September 22 where we should expect to see the mask make its full debut. Kuemper will join a brand new netminder tandem this upcoming season with Charlie Lindgren as his understudy.