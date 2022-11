The Washington Capitals released a video promoting their new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys on Saturday.

Entitled Paint It Black, the 32-second clip honors the 1998 Stanley Cup Final team and shows highlights of Dale Hunter, Olie Kolzig, Peter Bondra, and Alex Ovechkin from his rookie year.

The coolest part is the then-and-now clip that shows Alex Ovechkin’s metamorphosis at the very end. The team used a rookie year video of Ovi and then spliced it with Ovi from his age 37 season. Ovechkin wore the team’s white Screaming Eagle and black Capitol Dome jerseys his first two seasons in the league.