Capitals claim forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel from Toronto Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals made a bit of a surprise move on Saturday, claiming forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

WASH claims Aube-Kubel — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 5, 2022

Aube-Kubel is a 26-year-old, right wing that had a career year last season with the Colorado Avalanche. The Alberta native scored 11 goals and tallied 22 total points in 67 games for the Avs. He also played in 14 playoff games en route to lifting Lord Stanley for the first time in his career.

This past offseason, Aube-Kubel signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Leafs. He has played in six games this season and has yet to record a point. The acquisition means the Capitals have basically now restored the depth they lost in Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s departures via respective waiver claims with Aube-Kubel and Sonny Milano.

The addition of Aube-Kubel also gives the Capitals another option on the right side of their lineup as the team continues to deal with injuries to Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie, and Connor Brown. To make room for their new winger, the Caps were forced to loan Garrett Pilon back to the Hershey Bears.

NEWS | The Capitals have claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs and have loaned forward Garrett Pilon to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/ht3PoR2pAQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

