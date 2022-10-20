Capitals vs Senators live blog and updates (Oct. 20, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Senators game on October 20, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are on a modest two-game win streak and will look to extend it to (a Tom Poti) three against the Ottawa Senators, Thursday night.

The Senators, like the Caps, got out of the gates slow with a 1-2 start to the season. The game will give us a first look at Claude Giroux and Alex Debrincat as Senators.

What to look for? Connor McMichael and Joe Snively will make their season debuts after Evgeny Kuznetsov got suspended and Connor Brown was lost long-term to injury. Lars Eller will center the de facto first line.

Darcy Kuemper will start his fourth game of the season for the Capitals. So far his numbers are 2021 Samsonovian — 3.04 GAA and .889 save percentage — but we shall not judge such a small sample size.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. See you then?

Lines

Projected #Sens lineup for tonight's game against Washington 👇 pic.twitter.com/P2nk9rFQ5Z — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 20, 2022

