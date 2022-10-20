Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey features the Screaming Eagle on black

After months of anticipation, the Washington Capitals officially released their Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey on Thursday along with the rest of the NHL’s other 31 franchises.

The Capitals’ new RR jersey is black and features the popular Screaming Eagle logo on the chest. The jerseys include a diagonal blue, bronze, and white stripe at the waist that includes the word CAPITALS in a serif font and symmetrical striping. The bronze color is bold and has a certain metallic or glittery look depending on its texture.

The Capitol Dome logo remains the team’s shoulder patch.

Photos

One new feature of the sweaters is the vintage orange NHL logo on the collar — a nod to the league’s old shield that was utilized from 1946 through 2005.

The Capitals will wear the jerseys seven times this season beginning on November 5 and ending on January 14.

Games the jerseys will be worn:

Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken

Dec. 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The team will be holding RR 2.0 giveaways:

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary – Reverse Retro shirt

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle – Reverse Retro snapback hat

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo – Reverse Retro pennant

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – Reverse Retro jersey rally towel

The NHL officially announced that the Reverse Retro line was revived on Wednesday morning. Jerseys will go on sale on November 15.

Rumors about the Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey being the Screaming Eagle on black have been circulating since April when jersey concept designer Lucas Daitchman was tipped off about the design.

The Capitals wore their new black Reverse Retro gear during practice on Tuesday. Darcy Kuemper also debuted a new mask that had the Screaming Eagle logo on it with a black, blue, and copper color scheme. The team’s hockey pants feature three copper stars that borrow from the design of the Screagle logo.

Here’s a closeup of the screaming eagle on Kuemper’s new mask. #Caps pic.twitter.com/FRy2aigptN — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022

During an accidental leak of Reverse Retro shirts in August, the Capitals’ tee was revealed to be black and had the Screagle, along with powder blue typography.

🦅⚫️ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2022

Here’s the Capitals full press release: