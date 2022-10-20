Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey features the Screaming Eagle on black

After months of anticipation, the Washington Capitals officially released their Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey on Thursday along with the rest of the NHL’s other 31 franchises.
The Capitals’ new RR jersey is black and features the popular Screaming Eagle logo on the chest. The jerseys include a diagonal blue, bronze, and white stripe at the waist that includes the word CAPITALS in a serif font and symmetrical striping. The bronze color is bold and has a certain metallic or glittery look depending on its texture.
The Capitol Dome logo remains the team’s shoulder patch.
One new feature of the sweaters is the vintage orange NHL logo on the collar — a nod to the league’s old shield that was utilized from 1946 through 2005.
The Capitals will wear the jerseys seven times this season beginning on November 5 and ending on January 14.
Games the jerseys will be worn:
Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames
Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken
Dec. 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
The team will be holding RR 2.0 giveaways:
Nov. 25 vs. Calgary – Reverse Retro shirt
Dec. 9 vs. Seattle – Reverse Retro snapback hat
Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo – Reverse Retro pennant
Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – Reverse Retro jersey rally towel
The NHL officially announced that the Reverse Retro line was revived on Wednesday morning. Jerseys will go on sale on November 15.
Rumors about the Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey being the Screaming Eagle on black have been circulating since April when jersey concept designer Lucas Daitchman was tipped off about the design.
The Capitals wore their new black Reverse Retro gear during practice on Tuesday. Darcy Kuemper also debuted a new mask that had the Screaming Eagle logo on it with a black, blue, and copper color scheme. The team’s hockey pants feature three copper stars that borrow from the design of the Screagle logo.
Here’s a closeup of the screaming eagle on Kuemper’s new mask. #Caps pic.twitter.com/FRy2aigptN
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022
During an accidental leak of Reverse Retro shirts in August, the Capitals’ tee was revealed to be black and had the Screagle, along with powder blue typography.
Here’s the Capitals full press release:
Washington Capitals Unveil Black ‘Reverse Retro’ Alternate Jersey
Four all-arena giveaways, influencer campaign, Rock the Retro concert and more highlight launch
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the new Capitals Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jersey that the team will wear for seven games during the 22-23 season. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL® collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club’s history.
The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the Capitals jerseys introduced in 1995, featuring a blue, black and bronze color scheme and the Capitol Building on the shoulder. The blue, black and bronze color scheme with the screaming eagle was first introduced by the Capitals on June 22, 1995. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a marriage of Capitals first ever third jersey, which became the road jersey in 2000, and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.
2022-23 marks the first season the primarily black jersey will have the screaming eagle with a dimensional cresting treatment on it. The screaming eagle was most recently introduced with the red color scheme in 2020 as the team’s first Reverse Retro jersey. The screaming eagle preying in the downward design direction is meant to evoke the energy, power and speed of an eagle, which was selected due to its symbolic status as the national bird of the United States. The shoulder patch features the Capital building in front of two crossed hockey sticks. The logo was completed with two stars in the background and a hockey puck nested between the blades of the sticks.
In addition, the neckline of this year’s Reverse Retro jersey features as an ode to captain Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year, with the year 2005 written on it. The reboot also features symmetrical striping and a custom unconventional player name and number font system with bold new colors – Capital Blue and Metallic Copper.
“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s Capitals Reverse Retro jersey with adidas and the NHL and pay tribute to our first rebrand and such an important period in our team history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “Following the success of our popular first Reverse Retro jersey in the red color scheme featuring the screaming eagle, we wanted to merge our original jerseys introduced in 1995 with the design. We’re excited not only to see their debut at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, but also to throwback to the past throughout the season with a related theme night, programming and all-arena giveaways that celebrate the jersey and its history. Most importantly, unlike 2020, the fans will be able to see these great screaming eagle jerseys in person at Capital One Arena.”
In addition, the Capitals brand creative through arena game presentation, digital channels and more will feature a throwback theme in honor of the jerseys. The distinct color pallet of the uniform is paired with 90’s and early 2000’s tech inspired design trends. Sepia tones, foils, half-tone dots, and plastic textures are influenced by the gadget culture of the time, now seen through a modern lens. As part of the jersey unveil, the Capitals also launched an influencer campaign featuring apparel and related throwback items including a bucket hat, fanny pack, 90s cassette speaker that scans to a 90s playlist curated by the Capitals, retro koozies, a paper fortune teller, and 90s goodies including a slap bracelet, tape gum, fun dip and scrunchies. The influencer kits also feature a QR code for the recipient to scan and select one of the Reverse Retro games to attend.
The Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jerseys are authentic NHL jerseys made with adidas innovation Primegreen: a series of high-performance materials containing a minimum of 50% recycled content. Each team will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey in multiple games during the 2022-23 NHL® season, including during special head-to-head matchups beginning Nov. 2 and continuing into early 2023.
Coming soon, the Capitals will also announce details surrounding a Rock the Retro Concert presented by FTX at the 9:30 Club to celebrate the jersey.
The Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey will be available exclusively at the Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex team stores starting Nov. 15 as well as online at shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com and NHLshop.com. Further specifics on what inventory will be available and other details will be announced soon. To be the first to receive merchandise sales information, sign up at washcaps.com/retroretail and visit Washcaps.com/reverseretro for additional details on the jersey.
