Every NHL team’s Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey

The NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retro 2.0 line on Thursday after teasing the jerseys’ revival the day before. The jerseys utilize a team’s vintage design and flip the colors to create a unique jersey.

Every team in the NHL got a RR 2.0 sweater. They will be sold online beginning on November 15. Below are the designs.

Note: Here was every team’s original Reverse Retro jersey from 2020.

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets