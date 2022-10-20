Every NHL team’s Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey

The NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retro 2.0 line on Thursday after teasing the jerseys’ revival the day before. The jerseys utilize a team’s vintage design and flip the colors to create a unique jersey.
Every team in the NHL got a RR 2.0 sweater. They will be sold online beginning on November 15. Below are the designs.
Note: Here was every team’s original Reverse Retro jersey from 2020.
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
