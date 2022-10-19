NHL officially announces Reverse Retro 2.0 line

The NHL and its jersey maker Adidas officially announced the Reverse Retro 2.0 line in a teaser video, Wednesday.

The return of the popular alternate jerseys has been reported over the last year.

The Capitals posted their own video as well.

There’s not much to glean, but designs and merch release dates are coming soon. The only thing shown in the videos is the Reverse Retro logo and the words “rebooting” and “stand by…”

Each team’s video also had a different colored Reverse Retro logo possibly playing off one of the colors of each team’s new design. The Capitals color on the RR logo was a gold/copper color.

I grabbed frames from each of the #ReverseRetro teasers that have been released so far… so you don’t have to search 32 team Twitter accounts. (Still waiting on Anaheim.) pic.twitter.com/y3bVY79Lqw — icethetics (@icethetics) October 19, 2022

The Capitals wore their new Reverse Retro gear during practice on Tuesday which was all black. Darcy Kuemper also debuted a new mask that had the Screaming Eagle logo on it with a black, blue, and copper color scheme. Prior reports suggest that the Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 design will rock a black Screaming Eagle jersey.

It’s believed that the NHL’s Reverse Retro designs will be released this month and merch will be available in November. Some rumors suggest the jerseys will be worn around a half a dozen times before the end of 2022, but RMNB could not independently confirm.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter