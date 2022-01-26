Report: The NHL is bringing back Reverse Retro jerseys next season

Adidas’s popular Reverse Retro line will be returning next season according to reporting by Icethetics. All 32 teams, including the Seattle Kraken, will participate in the drop.

If the report turns out to be true, the Capitals will have four jerseys next season: its red home and white away sweaters featuring the Capitals wordmark; the blue W alternatives (which are locked in through 2023); and whatever Reverse Retro design it comes up with.

NEWS: The NHL #ReverseRetro program by @AdidasHockey is set to return next season, per @icethetics. The program will once again involve all 32 teams with new designs, with some reportedly “bending the definition” of the Reverse Retro. 👀 Podcast link 👇https://t.co/q2W0HPzaMC pic.twitter.com/gO8uYrUAMP — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 25, 2022

“There have been whispers about it for a while but I now feel comfortable reporting it is happening for sure,” Icethetics said in its podcast. “What I’ve gathered, every team will be involved once again. The designs will be different from what we got in 2020 and I hear some teams are bending the definition of Reverse Retro. What that means exactly, I don’t know. It should give all the concept artists out there something fun to play with for the next couple of months.”

The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in 2020, which featured the team’s old Screaming Eagle logo in red. The jerseys sold out in minutes after their release on Shop.NHL.com. NHL players voted the Capitals Screagle design the fifth-best in the NHL.

Here are all the designs from the Reverse Retro 2020 line.

Whispers about the Reverse Retro line returning have been prevalent on Twitter as some jersey resellers have openly spoken about the pending release.

What do you think the Capitals’ new Reverse Retro jersey will look like and which logo do you think they may feature? Let us know in the comments.