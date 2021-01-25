Capitals release new third jerseys featuring updated crest from 2015 Winter Classic

The Washington Capitals have finally released their new third jersey and it will debut Tuesday night.

The new navy sweater combines features from the 2015 Winter Classic (the W crest) and 2018 Stadium Series sweaters (colors and striping). It will be worn seven different times this season: once at home against every team in the East Division.

The jerseys are currently available on shop.nhl.com and can be purchased now.

Video

According to the team, “the large W on the front of the jersey serves as a tribute to Washington, D.C., with the Washington monument structure peaking in the middle of the W. The “W” stands alone as a Capital Letter to symbolize the strength of the nation’s Capital. The color scheme is aligned with the United States of America’s flag; with each color also representing attributes displayed by Capitals fans: red stands for dedication, white represents loyalty and blue honors community. The Three Stars represent Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.”

The Capitals will wear the sweaters during the following home games:

– Jan. 26 vs. New York Islanders 7 PM

– Feb. 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers 12 PM

– Feb. 21 vs. New York Rangers 7 PM

– March 25 vs. New Jersey Devils 7 PM

– April 8 vs. Boston Bruins 7 PM

– April 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres 7 PM

– May 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 7 PM

The Capitals will wear these alternates for the next three seasons.

The sweater can be purchased online now and at the Capitals team stores.

Photos

More from the Capitals:

