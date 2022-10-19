Image leaks purportedly of what Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey will look like

The Washington Capitals are going back to the Screaming Eagle logo and will be rocking a black jersey for its Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey if an Icethetics Twitter post is correct.

Icethetics posted a rendering of the Capitals new RR jersey that they received from a source. The jersey includes the team’s Caesars Sportsbook ad.

The jersey is all black — remniscient of the team’s old practice jerseys in the early 2000s — and includes a turquoise, bronze, and white stripe at the waist that is diagonal. The Capitol Dome logo remains the team’s shoulder patch. One new feature on the jersey is the vintage orange NHL logo, which is rumored to be coming to all 32 Reverse Retro jerseys.

If trends this season continue, Reverse Retro jerseys bought online (RMNB will provide links when they’re released) will likely not have the jersey patch ads while authentic jerseys sold at the Capital One Arena team store will.

Rumors about the Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey being the Screaming Eagle logo on black have been circulating since April when jersey concept designer Lucas Daitchman was tipped off about the design.

The Capitals wore their new Reverse Retro gear during practice on Tuesday which was all black. Darcy Kuemper also debuted a new mask that had the Screaming Eagle logo on it with a black, blue, and copper color scheme.

During an accidental leak of Reverse Retro shirts by Fanatics, the Capitals’ tee was black and had the Screagle, along with powder blue typography.

The NHL officially announced that the Reverse Retro line was revived earlier this morning.

More announcements, including merch release dates and the official designs, should all be coming soon.

Please note: The headline photo is a vintage Capitals jersey from the early 2000s photoshopped to be colored black.