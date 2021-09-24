Washington Capitals pick Caesars Sportsbook as first jersey advertisement partner

In August, we learned that NHL game sweaters would have advertisements for the first time ever in 2022-23. Now, we know who the Capitals’ first partner is.

Early Friday morning, the Capitals announced that they had come to terms with Caesars Entertainment and will advertise Caesars Sportsbook on their sweaters. The Capitals are the first team in the NHL to name a partner.

Our fans are loyal and loyalty is LOUD! So let’s raise a goblet to the future and welcome @CaesarsSports to the #ALLCAPS Family!https://t.co/tVaKFS2smg pic.twitter.com/vBHKbcFriY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 24, 2021

The Caesars Sportsbook logo will be a 3 x 3.5 inch patch that will show on the upper right chest area of the jersey. According to photos sent out in a release from the team, it will be subtractive and all white.

The patch essentially advertises the sportsbook inside Capital One Arena that first opened in May 2021.

The team unveiled a Caesars advertisement on the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Friday as well.

The NHL introduced helmet ads last season. The Capitals partnered with Capital One for those decals.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Washington Capitals Announce Caesars Entertainment as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner Caesars Sportsbook logo debuts on home and third jerseys starting with the 2022-23 NHL season in first announced team agreement in NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program ARLINGTON, VA. and LAS VEGAS (Sept. 24, 2021) – The Washington Capitals and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced a multi-year partnership agreement today that places the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season. The landmark announcement marks the first team announced agreement in the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program. Caesars Sportsbook, the best-in-class sportsbook offering, will have its logo worn on the Capitals home and third jerseys, with the 3 x 3.5 inch patch positioned on the upper right chest area of the jersey. An industry first, the introduction of the Caesars Sportsbook patch follows the historic opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena in May 2021. In addition to the home jersey patch, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Caesars Sportsbook expand their partnership with additional Casino, Gaming and Caesars Rewards programming elements. The agreement also includes the entitlement of a Caesars hospitality space and VIP seating at Capital One Arena. “Following the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Capital One Arena last spring, we are thrilled to introduce Caesars Sportsbook as the Capitals’ inaugural home jersey advertising partner in a first-of-its-kind announced partnership in the NHL,” said MSE president of business operations and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone. “Together as two industry leaders, we’ve built a robust partnership in the gaming and casino space, and our overall relationship reflects our shared commitment to providing sports fans with world-class, unique experiences. MSE, the Capitals and Caesars share a commitment and passion toward innovation in the sports and entertainment space, and the opportunity to incorporate Caesars onto Capitals home jerseys is a wonderful development and exciting new fan engagement opportunity for both organizations in the nation’s capital.” The NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program begins with the 2022-23 NHL season and allows up to two jersey sponsors per team when separate sponsors appear on home and away jerseys. The Capitals will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date. “Being woven into the Washington Capitals jersey is an exciting chapter in our collective story,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “Like Monumental Sports & Entertainment, we love blazing trails and we are always looking for innovative opportunities that drive engagement and storytelling for fans. We are proud to extend our historic partnership with such a storied franchise after launching the sportsbook at Capital One Arena.” MSE and Caesars Entertainment previously made history with the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at MSE’s Capital One Arena. Marking a major milestone in U.S. sports history, the sportsbook officially opened in May 2021, becoming the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility. A first-of-its-kind, marquee destination for local, regional and global visitors, the two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability so fans can place wagers on mobile devices. Click here to learn more. The newly-launched and easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships. True to the legendary Caesars brand, the app provides an expansive array of wagering opportunities, including live in-game betting and flexible limits on the bets players want to make.

Headline photo: Capitals