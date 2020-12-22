Washington Capitals will wear Capital One advertisements on their helmets during the 2020-21 season

The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday that it will be rocking Capital One advertisements on its helmets during the 2020-21 season.

The ads will be worn on the team’s buckets for every game this season including the regular season and playoffs. They’ll also be present for practices where the team already rocks MedStar patches on its jerseys.

Video

#ALLCAPS 🤝 @CapitalOne The Washington Capitals have announced Capital One as the team’s season-long official helmet entitlement partner with the placement of the company’s branding on the team’s helmet. Full Details: https://t.co/CWgaSNDsaF pic.twitter.com/FwUqP2Xa5R — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2020

The Capitals made the announcement by calling Capital One its “Official Helmet Entitlement Partner.”

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a long-standing relationship with Capital One, and we are thrilled to add a valuable piece of real estate to their portfolio as the Capitals helmet entitlement partner,” Jim Van Stone, Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. “We are excited to further grow our relationship with Capital One through a unique, first-of-a-kind opportunity in hockey that greatly showcases the brand across local, national and international audiences.”

The Capital One decal will be worn on both the left and right sides of the helmet.

The @CapitalOne helmet will be worn for home and away games, as well as during playoffs and practices throughout the season. The 2.25’’ x 3.75’’ Capital One decal will be positioned on the left and right sides of the helmet.https://t.co/CWgaSNDsaF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2020

Here are some mockups and photos of the new decals in action.

More from the Capitals:

The Washington Capitals and Capital One announced today a season-long partnership that makes the financial corporation the first company to serve as the Capitals official helmet entitlement partner with the placement of Capital One branding on the team’s helmet. The helmet will be worn for home and away games, as well as during playoffs and practices throughout the season. The 2.25” x 3.75” Capital One decal will be positioned on the left and right sides of the helmet. In addition to becoming the Capitals official helmet entitlement partner, Capital One will serve as the first presenting partner of the Capitals adidas Reverse Retro jersey, which will be worn for select games during the 20-21 season as the Reverse Retro from adidas presented by Capital One. In 2017, MSE announced Capital One as the naming rights partner for the downtown Washington arena. The partnership of the two prominent local companies underscored their deep commitment to the continued economic growth and development of Washington, D.C. It also reinforced the unique position that Washington, D.C. holds and the role the D.C. market plays as a center for global influence and a platform for business-to-business and business-to-government connections, offering opportunities that can’t be replicated anywhere else. About Capital One At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com. About Monumental Sports & Entertainment: Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit http://www.monumentalsports.com.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals