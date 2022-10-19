Connor Brown is out long term due to a lower-body injury, surgery an option

The Washington Capitals told Capitals beat writers that Connor Brown will be out long-term after suffering a knee injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich communicated PR’s announcement at practice that “surgery might be an option” for Brown and Capitals doctors are still determining the next steps.

The Capitals officially placed Brown on injured reserve this morning and Carl Hagelin, who’s out indefinitely due to hip surgery, was shifted over to long-term injured reserve via Cap Friendly.

The news comes after Peter Laviolette made ominous comments about Brown’s injury during an appearance on The Sports Junkies this morning.

“Connor Brown, we’re still evaluating him,” Laviolette said. “He suffered a lower-body injury and so the doctors were looking at him yesterday. I think we’ll probably have some information out today. Certainly not what we wanted to see with him. He’s such a hard-working and competitive guy on the ice. That was tough to see him leave the game. I’m sure we’ll know more when we go in today.”

Brown was acquired over the offseason to be the temporary replacement of Tom Wilson on the first line and the penalty kill. Wilson is out until around December due to tearing the ACL in his knee and requiring offseason surgery.

Brown suffered the injury in the third period of the Capitals’ game against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The right wing was checked into the boards hard at center ice. He grabbed at his right leg as he laid on the ice. When he got up, he immediately went down to the Capitals’ locker room.

Brown has missed practice both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB