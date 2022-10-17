Connor Brown leaves game against Canucks with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals entered Monday night’s action against the Vancouver Canucks already dealing with Evgeny Kuznetsov being a game-time decision. Now they are actually down a forward.

Connor Brown suffered a lower-body injury after taking a brutal neutral-zone hit.

The Capitals announced he will not return.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Connor Brown (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 18, 2022

With about 17 minutes remaining in the third period, Brown was rocked by defenseman Noah Juulsen at the Vancouver bench and had to be helped off the ice. Brown then immediately went straight to the locker room.

Capitals winger Connor Brown took this hit from Noah Juulsen by the bench and had to be helped off the ice before heading straight to the locker room. He didn't appear to put any weight on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/IQvnMUivJQ — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) October 18, 2022

The 28-year-old winger did not appear to put a ton of weight on his right leg.

Brown was playing his fourth game as a member of the Capitals since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators in a summer trade. He has not yet recorded a point this season.

Before leaving the game, Brown had been demoted from the team’s top line in place of Conor Sheary. The team had fallen into a 4-2 hole against the Canucks at the time. He skated just a couple of shifts on the second line with TJ Oshie and Dylan Strome, who was also demoted.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington