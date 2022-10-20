A great start ruined by just about everything else that came after: Senators beat Capitals 5-2

The Washington Capitals made the journey across the border in a battle of capital cities on Thursday. Could the Caps extend their winning streak to three or would it be time to start over again against the Kings on Saturday?
TJ Oshie potted a very sweet Marcus Johansson feed on an early five-on-three advantage. Anthony Mantha would add his third of the season on the leftover power play just after Oshie’s marker.
Drake Batherson responded with two power play goals in short order in the second to tie things back up. Shane Pinto potted Ottawa’s third in a row to give the Sens their first lead. Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat empty netters.
Senators beat Capitals 5-2.
a spirited session of soccer pic.twitter.com/tEUQc60fgy
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2022
What are the best and worst Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys?
2,835 of you voted.
Here's all 32, rated and ranked
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qcGBVZEsa7
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 20, 2022
A couple of super sharp guys ready to call some hockey #joebsuitofthenight @JoeBpXp @Laughlin18 pic.twitter.com/Gu4WD3pBkK
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 20, 2022
Next up, the Caps will take on the Los Angeles Kings inside Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Let’s hope things go better.
Headline photo via @OurSaviourSammy/Twitter
