These are the Capitals’ four Reverse Retro giveaway items

The Washington Capitals released their Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey on Thursday and boy is it a beaut. The Caps went back to the Screaming Eagle logo again – this time pairing it with the franchise’s black, blue, and copper color scheme.

A majority of fans appeared happy with the design while some were disappointed. But there is something compelling that we can all agree on: free stuff is awesome.

After the wild success of their first RR jersey, the Capitals are looking to capitalize (sorry, I had to) on the enthusiasm of the retro look and also sell more tickets in the process.

So this season, they’re holding four Reverse Retro giveaways at four different games being held at Capital One Arena between November 25 and January 14. Here’s what could be yours.

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary – RR shirt

Against the Flames, the Washington Capitals will be giving away this Reverse Retro shirt that features the logo and the team name on top of a blue lightning/spotlight pattern.

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle – RR snapback hat

Fans in attendance at the December 9 Kraken game will receive a Reverse Retro snapback hat that has a yellow rope on the bill. That seems to play into the Capitals’ new player of the game award this season. If not – it’s a brilliant coincidence.

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo – RR pennant

There’s nothing more old school than a pennant and the Capitals will be giving away this felt-y collectible when they play the Sabres on January 3.

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – RR rally towel

Finally, the giveaways conclude with a Reverse Retro rally towel on January 14 against the Flyers.

These giveaways will be available to all fans who have a ticket. So if you’re interested, grab a seat and don’t miss out.

(Now hopefully that’s enough to earn me one of these sweet influencer boxes from the team!)