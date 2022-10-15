Capitals’ new player of game award features a giant yellow rope and ‘grip strength’ challenge

After giving out ninja headbands and a Viking axe and shield inspired by Peter Laviolette’s favorite TV shows, the Capitals have a new postgame win ritual inside the locker room.

One player is given a giant yellow rope and must complete a grip strength challenge.

The rope appears inspired by the Capitals’ team shirts this season that read “I won’t let go” and plays off the hockey cliche “everybody pulls on the same rope.”

NEW LOCKER ROOM RITUAL JUST DROPPED#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022

The yellow rope was gifted to the team by Arlington Fire & EMS.

Stick taps to @ArlingtonVAFD for hooking up Lavi with the rope for this year's player of the game honor!#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022

Injured stars Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson were given the opportunity to choose who they thought deserved the award. Backstrom very seriously wore a polaroid camera around his neck.

“The guy we’re picking has been steady,” Wilson said after giving a shoutout to Anthony Mantha. “I’m going to pass it off to my friend Nick here to make the choice.”

The tension in the air was palpable.

“This is going to go to a guy who has been steady and new to this year” Backstrom said. “Gus!”

He then handed the ginormous piece of thread to his Swedish countryman Erik Gustafsson.

Gustafsson has two points through three games for his new squad. His pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk was great at five-on-five for the Caps in the game against the Habs. With the duo on the ice, the Caps saw positive differentials in shot attempts (plus-four), scoring chances (plus-two), and high-danger chances (plus-three). They didn’t give up a single Montreal high-danger chance.

“Good job boys,” Gustafsson said when urged to give a speech. “Great win. Let’s go forward from here.”

Then, Backstrom took a photo of the award winner, Gustafsson, enthusiastically bending over to get the perfect shot.

Gustafsson then participated in some sort of grip-strength test which brought out loud screaming in the locker room and the shout of “80” before a massive celebration by John Carlson.

Like what is going on here?

Assistant coach Blaine Forsythe even looked very intrigued by the result.

“I didn’t have the grip strength,” Gustafsson told Al Koken postgame. “It was a great team win tonight.”

Screenshots: @Capitals/Twitter