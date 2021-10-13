The Capitals are giving out a Viking axe and shield to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season

After having the team give out Cobra Kai headbands last season to the offensive and defensive players of the game, Peter Laviolette is turning up the danger level in his postgame awards.

“I did watch a new show this summer,” Laviolette said in his postgame presser. That show was History and Amazon Prime’s Vikings.

The Capitals are now giving out a Viking axe and shield as their new postgame award ridiculousness. We’re serious. Do you see the headline pic? That’s Ovi wielding a weapon from the 11th century.

Martin Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre were awarded the shield and axe after the last preseason game so they were the guys to hand them out after the Capitals’ season-opening win.

Fehervary went with the easy pick, giving his goaltender some props and handing the shield to Vitek Vanecek. VV, the surprise starter for the game, stopped 23 of 24 New York shots.

Here’s what he said.

Martin Fehervary: I think everyone deserved this today, but Vitek. [Fehervary hands the shield to Vanecek as the room erupts into applause] Vitek Vanecek: Good job guys, first game. F— we need that win and let’s keep going.

Lapierre went next and decided to butter up his captain. Ovi scored twice and assisted on two other goals.

Hendrix Lapierre: A lot of people deserve it too, we scored five goals but I mean… Ovi. [Lapierre hands the axe to Ovechkin who studies the blade as more applause erupts] Alex Ovechkin: Oh, it’s sharp. Great f—— job boys, keep it rolling, careful with this sh–. Obviously, Lavi again congrats. F—— rights kid, keep going. Let’s go boys.

Technically, this isn’t first time Ovi has interacted with the viking culture. In 2010, Ovechkin checked a viking through the glass and back into The Viking Age in a commercial for Capital One.

What’s in your wallet?

Hopefully not that axe.

