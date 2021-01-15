The Capitals are giving out Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do headbands to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season

Peter Laviolette had a bunch of free time in 2020. Canned by the Nashville Predators early in the year and then forced into quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Laviolette binge-watched TV to pass the time. One of the shows that he particularly enjoyed was Netflix’s Cobra Kai – a sequel series to The Karate Kid films.

Laviolette loved the show so much that he let it inspire the Capitals’ new ridiculous postgame awards. Plural. I’ll let coach explain.

Pain does not exist in this dojo.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xONJnNyZVh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2021

Here is the transcript from Laviolette’s presentation inside the locker room to the offensive and defensive players of the game: TJ Oshie (three assists) and Brenden Dillon (first goal since 2019).

Peter Laviolette: Great game. Great first win. Outstanding job. I was off for a while year so I watched every show out there. Every series out there. Best series out there was Cobra Kai. So I thought about it and I got this bandana. Right here for the most offensive player of the game tonight. That would be TJ Oshie. Where are ya, Osh? [loud applause] Peter Laviolette: Turn around. I’ll tie her up for ya. You can tie the next one. Alex Ovechkin: YEAH. NINJA! NINJA! [Lavy ties headband tight against TJ’s head] TJ Oshie: Jesus. Peter Laviolette: Hold up. We’re not done here because then there’s Miyagi’s Camp. Strike first. Strike hard. Miyagi’s all about defense. So [assistant coach Kevin McCarthy] got his bandana. Go ahead. Kevin McCarthy: We talked about before guys offense scores goals, defense wins championships here. But toughness is hard to beat. Dilly. [Player loudly yells YES] [Absurd laughing] [Dillon and Oshie do ninja poses]

One of the creators of the show, Jon Hurwitz, was floored when he saw the Capitals’ tribute online. “Some of us at @CobraKaiSeries have a new favorite hockey team,” he wrote on Twitter.

Some of us at @CobraKaiSeries have a new favorite hockey team. Much love to the @Capitals for awarding Cobra Kai and Miyagi Do headbands to their offensive and defensive players of the game. #GoodCoaching #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/io5UJiwkUl — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 15, 2021

Here’s the trailer of the show’s third season.

