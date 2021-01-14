Brenden Dillon scores first goal since 2019

What does the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump’s impeachments, and Taylor Swift’s last two albums Folklore and Evermore have in common? These are all things that happened since Brenden Dillon last scored in the NHL.

Thursday, Dillon scored his first goal as a Capital and his first goal since December 12, 2019 (against NYR), as a member of the San Jose Sharks. That’s a 399-day goal drought.

Video

Dilly Dilly from the point! pic.twitter.com/Sgj9pp0EGJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2021

If you’re looking for a long, detailed description of what happened, you’re not going to get it here. Dillon took a pass from Conor Sheary after a faceoff win from Lars Eller and just ripped a howitzer from the point. The shot eluded Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton and found the back of the net to give the Capitals 4-2 second period lead.

The goal marked the second goal by a Capitals defenseman of the period after John Carlson scored on a breakaway. Minutes earlier, Dillon had some spicy dangles and almost set up a Tom Wilson goal.

In the third period, Dillon later added a fight to his stat line after Nic Dowd hit Eric Staal in the head.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington