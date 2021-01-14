John Carlson scored on a breakaway. Yes, you read that right.

When Peter Laviolette joined the Capitals, we were told he’d get his defensive players more involved in the offense.

We saw exactly that when John Carlson notched his first goal of the season — with a perfect snipe on a breakaway.

In the second period, the Caps transitioned from defense to offense as Oshie set Carlson loose with a quick pass. Carlson screamed up the ice and beat Carter Hutton to the far side of the net.

Carlson led all NHL defenders in points last season with 75.

TJ Oshie grabbed the assist, his third point of the night.

Oshie picked up an assist on Carlson's goal, his third point of the night (1g, 2a). That's his 33rd career three point game and first since Nov. 29, 2019 against Tampa Bay. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2021

