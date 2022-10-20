Report: Ted Leonsis’ group emerges as front-runner to buy the Washington Nationals

The Athletic is reporting that Ted Leonsis has emerged as the “front-runner” to buy the Washington Nationals and has been so for “the last month or so.”

This news comes after Leonsis joined forces with billionaire David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, to aggressively try and acquire the team.

Leonsis already owns the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Mystics (WNBA), and Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League) sports franchises. Leonsis’s MSE recently completed the purchase of the TV channel NBC Sports Washington — the media rights holder to his franchises. Leonsis has his eyes on creating an unprecedented local sports network and streaming giant.

The Lerners, who bought the Nats for $450 million one year after its relocation to DC, is friendly with the Leonsis-Rubenstein duo and the fact that their group is locally based likely also falls in their favor.

According to a Jon Heyman NY Post article on October 12, the Lerners “are expected to fetch at least $2 billion but the behind-the-scenes goal is $3 billion.”

There have also been reports that Leonsis would consider buying the Orioles if the franchise ever comes up for sale as well.

When asked about his interest in the Nationals, Leonsis told ABC7’s Scott Abraham that he couldn’t really reveal anything right now.

“I’m not allowed to talk about the process but I love this city and I love all of these teams,” Leonsis said. “We’re blessed right now to start the NHL season. The NBA starts in about eight days, so we’re not too far behind and then we’ll focus on other things.”