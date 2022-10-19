Capitals recall Beck Malenstyn from Hershey Bears with two forwards likely out against Senators

The Washington Capitals made their first callup of the young season, summoning veteran checking forward Beck Malenstyn from AHL Hershey.

Malenstyn, 24, is in his fifth season with the organization.

Malenstyn’s callup comes as the Capitals find themselves without Evgeny Kuznetsov and likely Connor Brown too for this Thursday’s Ottawa Senators game.

Kuznetsov was suspended for a dangerous slash/high stick on Tuesday by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety while Brown suffered a lower-body injury in the Capitals’ 6-4 victory over Vancouver.

Brown’s injury sounded bad when Laviolette discussed it this morning during an appearance on The Sports Junkies.

“Connor Brown, we’re still evaluating him,” Laviolette said. “He suffered a lower-body injury and so the doctors were looking at him yesterday. I think we’ll probably have some information out today. Certainly not what we wanted to see with him. He’s such a hard-working and competitive guy on the ice. That was tough to see him leave the game. I’m sure we’ll know more when we go in today.”

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Malenstyn, 24, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. The 6’3”, 200-pound forward scored one goal in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Malenstyn recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30, 2021, against the Florida Panthers and was one of nine Capitals rookies to score his first career goal last season. In 15 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded one goal. The Delta, British Columbia, native recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with the Bears last season, establishing an AHL career high in goals and tying a career high in points. Malenstyn finished the season ranked tied for third on Hershey in game-winning goals (3) and sixth in games played. Malenstyn appeared in all three of Hershey’s playoff games, recording one goal. In 187 career AHL games with Hershey, Malenstyn recorded 47 points (24g, 23a). The Capitals selected Malenstyn with their fifth-round pick, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB