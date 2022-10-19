Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Jakub Vrana missed the Detroit Red Wings’ morning skate and their game later that night for personal reasons. He hasn’t returned to the team since.

Wednesday, the NHL announced why. He’s entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Via a press release:

Red Wings’ Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program TORONTO/NEW YORK (Oct. 19, 2022) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators. Vrana’s care will be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Our thoughts are with Jake and we’re rooting for him.