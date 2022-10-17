Jakub Vrana to miss Red Wings game due to personal reasons

Jakub Vrana was not on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings’ morning skate on Monday.

The Red Wings later announced that the Czech forward would be unavailable for their game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) will be out 4-6 weeks. Jakub Vrana (personal reasons) will be unavailable tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2022

Vrana’s absence comes after he got on the board for the first time this season, scoring against his close friend Vitek Vanecek on Saturday. The talented winger would add an assist to his season point total later in the game on a David Perron strike.

V GOES TOP 🧀! pic.twitter.com/HmNS1hf1um — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 16, 2022

Vrana now has 32 points (22g, 10a) in 39 games for Detroit since being sent over by the Washington Capitals in a trade that saw Anthony Mantha head the other direction.