Jakub Vrana hurts shoulder ten minutes into first Red Wings practice

A mid-April trade between the Capitals and Red Wings last season sent Jakub Vrana to Detroit and brought Anthony Mantha to DC. Vrana, who only just returned stateside due to visa issues, was primed to start his first Training Camp with the Red Wings until things quickly veered off track.

Vrana hurt his shoulder only ten minutes into his first practice of the season.

Jeff Blashill says Jakub Vrana hurt his shoulder in the first 10 minutes of practice today. I was on a zoom presser so didn't see the play — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 25, 2021

Vrana is coming off a successful stint in Detroit where he scored eight goals and tallied 11 total points in 11 games. Four of those goals came in the same game against the Dallas Stars, his second career hat trick.

The Red Wings signed Jake to a three-year, $15.75 million extension in August and have high expectations for a player that was looking for more minutes to show his full potential.

No Dylan Larkin, no Jakub Vrána on the Red-White game rosters today — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 26, 2021

