Jakub Vrana scored four goals in the Red Wings’ 7-3 win over the Stars. It was The Snek’s second career hat trick.

By Peter Hassett and Ian Oland
In his fourth game as a Red Wing, our son Jakub Vrana has scored a hat trick plus one.
This is the second hat trick of Vrana’s career. His last came against the Calgary Flames in November 2019 when the Nationals invaded Capital One Arena and celebrated their World Series championship.
This is, obviously, The Snek’s first four-goal game.
LGRVV! @VranaJakub pic.twitter.com/UcnlFJMjaG
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
Vrana opened the scoring for Detroit with this one-timer set up by Filip Zidina. He roofed it.
#MustSeeJV! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qmzKO2fGse
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
Vrana made it 4-1 by going to the front of the net and getting a quick redirect after a faceoff.
Throw your hats! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/J007n1KedQ
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
Vrana’s hat-trick goal was this unassisted breakaway beauty.
JAKUB VR4NA! pic.twitter.com/STS3SXyB3E
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
Finally, Vrana capped off his big night with a backhanded shot off the post and in. He had six shots on goal overall.
Vrana now has more goals since the trade (5) as Anthony Mantha (4), whose goal streak ended on Thursday.
Richard Panik, also included in the Vrana-Mantha trade, got his first as a Red Wing on Thursday: this absolute laugher that will haunt Khudobin on his deathbed.
Play to the whistle, kids!
Richard Panik's first as a Wing! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XK1sfFRrrC
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
Congrats, former Caps Studs.
Our beloved Jakbub is so happy and it's what he deserves pic.twitter.com/s76trBEp8p
— jan (dad) (@lesbijans) April 23, 2021
🙌👏🔥#LGRW pic.twitter.com/29PRsn1YZB
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021
And now, here is “Butterfly” by Mariah Carey.
