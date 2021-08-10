Detroit Red Wings sign Jakub Vrana to three-year deal that has lower cap hit than Anthony Mantha

When Brian MacLellan sent Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik (salary dump), and first- and second-round picks to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Anthony Mantha at the trade deadline, the Capitals general manager explained that he made the deal because the young Czech forward was “frustrated” under new head coach Peter Laviolette. There was also another reason.

“He has arbitration rights,” MacLellan said in April. “He’s got some good numbers. Projecting that salary, we get some cost certainty with Mantha. We know what that contract is.”

Fast forward four months later, Vrana, a restricted free agent, just signed a new multi-year deal with the Red Wings. Vrana’s cap hit is worth less than Mantha’s. Meanwhile, the Capitals might need to make a minor trade before the season to have a full 23-man Opening Night roster.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vrana and the Red Wings agreed to a three-year, $15.75 extension that will pay the 25-year-old V $5.25 million per season.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Mantha has three seasons left on a four-year, $22.8 million contract he originally signed with Detroit worth $5.7 million a season.

Vrana’s extension came a day after the 2018 Stanley Cup champion asked for Mantha’s same salary in arbitration.

Comparisons between the two players are hard not to make. After the trade, both players produced, but the grass was moar green for Vrana in Detroit, at least to close the season.

While Mantha scored in his first four games for the Capitals — a new franchise record, Vrana scored nine goals in 11 games for the Red Wings, including his first career four-goal game. Meanwhile, Mantha would go goalless in the final 15 games of the season, including five first-round playoff games against the Boston Bruins.

Goals can fluctuate though and depend on the situation. Mantha is a more defensively reliable forward, helps his team generate a ton of shot attempts when he’s on the ice, and has two qualities that MacLellan craves.

“I think size and skill is how you win, especially in the playoffs,” MacLellan said. “You can get bigger, but if you can’t play the game, I don’t think it contributes much to your lineup. I grew up watching the Atlanta Flames. I played a little bit in Calgary. They were big skilled teams. I think that’s the path to a championship, especially in the playoffs.”