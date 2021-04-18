Anthony Mantha becomes first Capitals player of all time to score in his first four games with the team

Anthony Mantha accomplished a rare bit of history during the Capitals’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Sunday.

Mantha, acquired in a trade deadline deal last Monday, became the first player in franchise history to begin his Capitals tenure with a four-game goal streak.

Anthony Mantha scores his fourth goal in four games with the Capitals to put Washington ahead 3-2. Mantha becomes the first player in franchise history to begin his Capitals tenure with a four-game goal streak. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 18, 2021

Including his time in Detroit, Mantha is riding a five-game goal streak overall, including scoring five points (4g, 1a) in four games with the Capitals.

Anthony Mantha extended his career-high goal streak to five games.@antomantha8 has tallied 4-1—5 since joining the @Capitals on April 12 – the most goals by a player through four career contests with the franchise. #NHLStats https://t.co/EJKz9sy6XZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 18, 2021

Here are all Manta’s tallies as a Capital so far.

Goal 1

Mantha’s first goal with the Capitals was a ripper from the slot, which showed off his incredible shot power. The goal gave the Capitals a 5-1 lead over the Flyers.

Goal 2

Two days later, Mantha scored again during Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000th game. The big forward redirected a John Carlson pass into the back of the net while the Sabres had a delayed penalty.

Goal 3

Mantha then scored during both back-to-back, nooner weekend games. Saturday, Mantha, fading away, golfed a puck from the Capitals defensive zone into the Flyers’ empty net.

Goal 4

Sunday against the Bruins, Mantha wristed a shot through traffic and hit the far corner of the net. It gave the Capitals a brief 3-2 lead.

When trading such a promising player like Jakub Vrana (and also adding in two high draft picks along with Richard Panik), the return in the deal needs to be good. And so far, Mantha has been lights out for the Capitals.

