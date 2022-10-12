Capitals vs. Bruins live blog and updates (Oct. 12, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals-Bruins game on October 12, 2022.

After being first-rounded for the fourth consecutive year, the Washington Capitals are back after a long five-month absence for a new season. (Shoutout to Ethan and his toy trucks for keeping me busy.) The Capitals will host the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena for their Home Opener. While the Capitals’ roster has a new look, it’s just as stinkin’ old as last year.

What to look for? The Capitals have a bunch of new guys. Here are their jersey numbers. Over the offseason, the Capitals axed their two-headed young goalie monster and acquired two veterans, which will hopefully lower our collective blood pressures this year. The Caps now sport 2022 Stanley Cup champion goaltender and generally smiley person, Darcy Kuemper. The mustachioed Charlie Lindgren will serve as Kuemper’s backup. On offense, the Capitals will look to replace injured forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson with Dylan Strome and Connor Brown. The biggest surprise of Training Camp was Aliaksei Protas who will skate on a super lorge second line.

Alex Ovechkin will also continue his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s once-thought-impossible-to-catch goals record. After scoring 50 goals last season, Ovechkin sits at 780 and trails second-place Gordie Howe by 21. If Ovi can score 50 again, he will have the most 50-goal season in NHL history.

Tonight’s game will be on national TV and can be viewed on TNT. Sure, we might be Joe B and Locker-less, but we’ll get them tomorrow night on NBC Sports Washington against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1st Period

The Capitals started Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Brown and Fehervary-Carlson.

The Capitals got the game’s first power play 2:37 into the game after Brandon Carlo tripped TJ Oshie. The Capitals were unable to convert, but the units overall looked more nimble.

🚨 1-0 Boston: Patrice Bergeron scored on the Bruins’ first power play after Evgeny Kuznetsov took a high-sticking penalty. Bergeron, unmarked, scored in front of the net after a big rebound from Darcy Kuemper. (GIF here) The goal was assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci.

🚨 2-0 Boston: Darcy Kuemper surrendered his first bad goal of a year, allowing David Pastrnak to beat him five hole in the slot. The goal came at the 15:03 mark. Video here.

The Boston Bruins outshot the Capitals 15 to 12 in the first period. 5v5 shot attempts were 16-16, but the Bruins had a bigger edge in scoring chances, 11-8, and high-danger chances, 3-1.

2nd Period

Aliaksei Protas looked like he scored less than two minutes into the second period, but officials on the ice said no goal. Protas’s deflection bid (it might have hit a Bruins player) hit off the crossbar and bounced out via the crease. TNT just pointed out that 23 minutes into the game, the Capitals were 5 for 18 at the faceoff circle.

🚨 3-0 Boston: Yikes! Taylor Hall finds the back of the twine on a four-on-two break where Martin Fehervary was stickless. David Pastrnak has a point on all three tallies. The goal was scored at the 7:34 mark of the period.

🚨 3-1 Boston: The Capitals answer back one minute and 20 seconds later. Anthony Mantha scored on a two-on-one break after Dylan Strome toe-drags the Bruins defense. It’s Strome’s first point as a Capital.

🚨 3-2 Boston: After a good chance for Pastrnak at the other end (that was blocked by Conor Sheary), Sheary beat Linus Ullmark five-hole on a three-on-two break. The Capitals are back in this game after scoring two goals in 5:09. Video here.

Period over. Bruins still have the edge in shots on goal, 23-22. The Capitals are throwing the body a lot, edging out the Bruins in hits, 37-24. The Caps are 0-4 on their power play attempts.

