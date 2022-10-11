Peach Cobbler Tacos and Papa Poutine highlight food options coming to Capital One Arena this season

Capital One Arena is giving Capitals fans a taste of Flavortown this season. The venue will also be introducing a new signature concession stand item through its food services partner Aramark: Peach Cobbler Tacos.

These delicious flour tortillas are filled with house-made peach cobbler, cinnamon sugar, and flaky dough crumbs. The dessert tacos will be available outside section 408 for both Capitals and Wizards games this season.

Aramark announced the new dish as part of the company’s signature menu program, Eat Your Feed, which aims to get sports fans and foodies talking. Aramark is bringing “a variety of fresh menu creations and culinary collaborations, self-order technology advancements, and immersive dining experiences” to arenas across North America this season.

The Peach Cobbler Tacos are amongst seven featured Eat Your Feed food items being introduced to different arenas. The full list is worth sharing for Capitals fans planning to travel to other teams’ venues for games this season.

Via Aramark’s press release:

The seven featured menu items gained popularity on social media with trending videos this year, and Eat Your Feed gives fans the opportunity to taste these viral dishes at their next arena event. These include: BBQ Sundae (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse): Choice of BBQ chicken or pork layered with mac and cheese and topped with coleslaw, shredded cheddar, and jalapeños. (Section 121) CHEETOS® ‘n’ Waffle (Wells Fargo Center): CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT® breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a buttermilk bubble waffle and topped with buttermilk ranch dressing. (Section 107) Four Corners Quesadilla (PPG Paints Arena): Flour tortilla filled with diced flank steak, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese. (Sections 212 and 218) Meatball Cone (SAP Center): Italian-style meatballs in marinara sauce with crushed red pepper and mozzarella cheese served in a waffle cone. (Club Level, Section 117) Ottawa Senators 30th Anniversary Poutine (Canadian Tire Centre): Russet potatoes topped with gluten-free poutine gravy, St-Albert cheese curds, CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT, and queso. (Section 224) Peach Cobbler Tacos (Capital One Arena): Flour tortilla filled with house-made peach cobbler, cinnamon sugar, and flaky dough crumbs. (Section 408) Ranch Pickles (AT&T Center): Crisp pickle spears soaked in ranch marinade. (Section 105)

Capital One Arena is also collaborating with several local restaurants this season inside the venue, including Bun Papa, Chiko, Federalist Pig, Swizzler, and TaKorean. Foods that you can grab include “Papa Poutine”

Bun Papa

Per Aramark: Alexandria, Virginia’s Bun Papa will dish out its Fried Chicken Sandwich, Big Papa Deluxe, Roadhouse Burger, and Papa Poutine to Capitals and Wizards fans. (Section 120)

Chiko

Per Aramark: Specializing in comforting dishes that pull from Chinese and Korean cuisines, Chiko’s menu will feature a Sesame Slaw Dog and Kimchi & Chili Dog. (Section 422)

Federalist Pig

Per Aramark: A two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand winner, Federalist Pig is bringing DC barbecue to Capital One Arena. Fans can order a Texas Ranger featuring chopped brisket, crispy onions, and house pickles on a BBQ toasted bun or indulge in the Carolina on My Mind with pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy skin, and Carolina Vinegar BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. (Section 110)

Swizzler

Per Aramark: Swizzler’s offers a sustainable take on classic fast food and will sell two different cheeseburger options and a signature chicken sandwich. (Section 105)

TaKorean

Per Aramark: With menu items that feature a combination of Korean flavors with Mexican flair, Takorean’s new location will serve up a bulgogi taco, chicken dak galbi taco, and hoisin tofu taco. (Sections 107, 432)

Other notable things to look out for at Capital One Arena this season include specialty wine and cocktails cups featuring the Capitals and Wizards logos at the new autonomous checkout Drink Mkt in Section 108.

The Wizards will also have a new souvenir cup to celebrate its 25th anniversary.