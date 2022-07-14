Capital One Arena taking trip to Flavortown with new Guy Fieri restaurant

Capitals fans, “get ready” because Guy Fieri is “coming for ya.”

Thursday morning, Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced that the famous Food Network host is bringing a restaurant to Capital One Arena. ‘Guy Fieri’s Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar’ is part of a recent expansion to the arena’s sportsbook.

The news was announced by the Mayor of Flavortown himself in a video posted to social media.

“Hey, folks, it’s Guy Fieri here,” he said. “I’ve got some great news for you. We have a new kitchen and bar coming to the DC Area. What is it called? Wait for it. That’s right. It’s called ‘Guy Fieri’s Downtown DC Kitchen and Bar’, [at] the best sports book you are going to find on the East Coast. Hands down. This is Caesar’s Sportsbook at Capital One Arena.

“What do you guys get? You’re going to get scratch-made food. You’re going to get killer cocktails. You’re going to get sports betting. You’re going to get Wizards basketball. You’re going to get Capitals hockey. You’re going to get it all. Get ready DC. We’re coming for ya.”

I can’t say I ever imagined in my wildest dreams Fieri uttering the name of my favorite hockey team, yet here we are.

MSE added in a press release that Fieri’s Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheeseburger and his “legendary” Trash Can Nachos will be available. They’re no Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich on a Cinnamon Roll, but I’m sure the calories will be all the same.

Per the release:

Sports fans will soon enjoy an elevated culinary experience with scratch-made food, signature and classic drinks, and a large selection of beer and wine in addition to an industry-leading sports betting experience. Along with brand new dishes, the menu will feature some of Fieri’s personal favorites including the award-winning Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheeseburger and the legendary Trash Can Nachos. This is the second culinary partnership between Caesars Sportsbook and Fieri following the recent opening of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

So in the last 24 hours, not only did the Capitals revamp their goaltending, trade for a top-six forward, and give themselves renewed hope for next season, but their home arena will also feature the option of eating in Flavortown.

W.