Capitals lose prospects Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers

The Washington Capitals paid the price on waivers Monday after choosing not to make more room for several prospects over the offseason. Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby were claimed.

The Caps put four players total on waivers Sunday after making their final cuts.

The Anaheim Ducks claimed Leason – a second-round pick of the Capitals in 2019.

ANA claims Leason. Rest clear — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022

The Winnipeg Jets claimed Jonsson-Fjallby.

WIN claims Jonsson-Fjallby — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022

Both players spent a good chunk of the 2021-22 season in Washington and were effective players.

Leason, a six-foot-five power forward, played 36 games for a Capitals team that struggled through injury and COVID-19. He scored three goals and six points. Leason served well in the team’s bottom six when called upon.

Jonsson-Fjallby, who idolizes Carl Hagelin, spent most of his time on the Capitals’ fourth line after Hags went down with an eye injury. AJF’s claim comes nearly a year to the day he was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres, however, opted not to keep him on their roster and the Capitals claimed the young Swede back seven days later.

The Capitals did not have room for Leason and AJF after keeping Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas on the Opening Night roster. Both McMichael and Protas are still on their entry-level contracts and would not have had to pass through waivers to be sent down to the Hershey Bears. The Capitals also did not alter their veteran core over the summer and re-signed trade deadline day pickup, Marcus Johansson, further clogging up its aging depth chart.

Henrik Borgstrom and Lucas Johansen, who also did not survive the Capitals’ final cut, passed through waivers and will report to the Hershey Bears.

Next offseason will be a pivotal time for the Capitals as the franchise will see (as of now) 13 of their players turn into free agents. Leason and Jonsson-Fjallby likely could have filled roles then. Now, the team will have to look elsewhere.