Dylan Strome registers first point as Capital after brilliant toe-drag on Anthony Mantha 2-on-1 goal

It didn’t take long for Dylan Strome to tally his first point as a Capital.

With the Capitals down 3-0 in the second period to the Boston Bruins, Strome rallied the troops after a brilliant move on a two-on-one break with Anthony Mantha.

Strome toe-dragged Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly to the ice before somehow sliding the puck over to Anthony Mantha for the goal.

Strome started the play with a heads-up steal in the defensive zone.

Needed this goodness from Strome and Mo pic.twitter.com/LG0L0Vbgv3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2022

Mantha’s tally seemed to wake up the Capitals. Conor Sheary struck a little over five minutes later in the period to close the gap to one. Sheary struck after a shot block in the defensive zone.

#⃣7⃣3⃣ started with a block, ended with a goal! pic.twitter.com/6h8gza0gKh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2022

Strome was the biggest acquisition the Capitals made over the summer amongst its skating corps. After winning a second-line center battle over Connor McMichael, Strome has carved a major role for himself on the team, skating in the top six and earning a spot on the Capitals’ first unit power play.

The Capitals will need Strome to deliver big this season. The former Blackhawk is replacing Nicklas Backstrom in the lineup as he rehabs from offseason hip surgery. If Strome can deliver, he could earn himself a nice contract over the summer as he’s a restricted free agent.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB