Caps drop season opener to Bruins, 5-2

The Washington Capitals lost their first game of the season, but I thought they were fine. Seems like the Boston Bruins just got the bounces and finished all their big plays. Let’s get into it.
Listen. Goal summaries are hard. Let’s ease into it gradually. The Bruins scored the first three goals: Bergeron from a rebound on the power play, Pastrnak with some good movement then fast release from the slot, then Hall with an odd-man rush. The Caps got the next two: Strome setting up Mantha at the goal mouth, then Sheary with an end-to-end clinic. David Krecji executed a two-on-one to make it 4-2 late in the third. Lindholm got the empty-netter. Okay, that wasn’t too bad.
Caps lose.
UPDATE: Jake DeBrusk (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game.
#⃣7⃣3⃣ started with a block, ended with a goal! pic.twitter.com/6h8gza0gKh
Speaking of which: we’ll have a Joe B suit of the night tomorrow. That makes me smile.
Okay one game down. A loss, sure, but a good effort with lessons to learn from. Bad power play, good secondary scoring. Bad bounces, but good times with good buds. Bad top-pairing defense, but good that Aliaksei Protas is huge.
Headline photo: @pennybacker
