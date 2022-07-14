Capitals sign second-line center Dylan Strome to one-year, $3.5 million deal

Late on Day Two of free agency, the Washington Capitals announced another major free agent signing. The team inked Dylan Strome, formerly of the Chicago Blackhawks, to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

Sounds like Dylan Strome to WASH, 1x$3.5M. There was a lot of interest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 14, 2022

In 69 nice games last season, the six-foot-three Strome scored 22 goals and tallied 48 points. The 22 goals were a career-high. Strome centered Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for a majority of the season.

The 25-year-old Strome was not tendered a qualifying offer by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, which is why he was an unrestricted free agent.

Dylan Strome will reportedly not be tendered a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He's an interesting option, a solid playmaker with efficient shooting who can drive play well. Played difficult second-line minutes. Worth a look for sure. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tGGCYGjbYX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 10, 2022

Playing second-line minutes in Chicago, Strome immediately becomes the favorite to replace Nicklas Backstrom in the short term after GM Brian MacLellan said he would turn to internal options such as Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, or Aliaksei Protas.

“The salary cap is the salary cap,” MacLellan said. “We have to plan for Nick coming back at some point. What we can do is give opportunities to our young guys. We’ve got some young guys — McMichael, we hope he gets to the next step; Lapierre, we’ll see where he’s at; Protas is coming in and we expect him to take the next jump — and kinda go from there. It’s not like we can sign a $9.5 million player. We’re anticipating Nick comes back at some point. Until that goes away, we plan on him coming back.”

The Capitals will now face a major quandry if Backstrom comes back during the season. The team is $5.6 million over the salary cap and would have to make some type of major trade to accommodate the Swede.

After signing Strome $3.5M per @FriedgeHNIC, #ALLCAPS are $5.6M Over Cap w/ full 23 players (15F/6D/2G) on Projected Roster.

Backstrom ($9.2M) to LTIR, could have $3.6M of space. However, if Backstrom returns during season, will need to clear that room.https://t.co/8VhsKIcn4f — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 14, 2022

The Strome signing combined with Marcus Johansson’s return also signals that the team’s center prospects may all end up in the AHL for a full season unless other moves are made.

Headline photo: @thegoldenstromes/IG