All the milestones the Capitals could hit this season

Cards on the table: me and Ian are milestone haters. I don’t know if it’s really all that special when a number ends in two zeroes. But in these grim times, toiling under the muddy boot of capitalism, we sometimes need excuses for celebrating. So I combed through some spreadsheets and found all the big serious milestones, as well as some dumb ones too.
Things that could happen this season.
I’m sure there are other milestones. Ovi could become the guy who hit fifty goals the most ever, for example. Drop more in the comments if you’ve got em.
Also, I want to give a hearty shout-out to @casadoresdean, who dutifully tracks all this stuff and keeps us updated.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On