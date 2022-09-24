Hendrix Lapierre joins prospect filled lineup for Capitals first preseason game of the year

The Washington Capitals will match up with the Buffalo Sabres for their first preseason game of the year at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The 2pm game will mark the start of preseason for both teams.

The Caps announced their lineup for the game on Saturday and it features a smattering of veteran roster members led by names like Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, Nic Dowd, and Nick Jensen.

Hendrix Lapierre will make his preseason debut this season after using an excellent last preseason as a catapult to making his regular season debut for the team.

Here is the Capitals’ full roster for the game per the team.

Hey there! Take a gander at tomorrow afternoon's roster for the preseason opener at @CapitalOneArena#CapsSabres | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HlV8PnUqSG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 24, 2022

Five of the players on the roster were picked by the Caps in the last two entry drafts. That group is led by defenseman Vincent Iorio and talented Swedish winger Alexander Suzdalev.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette detailed his process for picking teams this preseason. He says the group will eventually be narrowed down to almost all of the veterans expected to start the regular season.

“Probably like last year where you saw most of them (veteran players) towards the end,” Laviolette said. “Those last two games at home they’ll be heavy-handed with our guys. Prior to that, it will be mixed. [Sunday] will be a fairly young lineup.

The veteran bench boss also added that Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard are expected to split the game in net.

